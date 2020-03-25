Wednesday, March 25, 2020

should we make our weapons or buy them?

aerospace expert narayanan komerath is writing a series of articles on the tradeoffs in making our own warplanes vs. buying them from others.

i'll ask him for permission to publish them here.

i was surprised because i thought it was sheer incompetence on the part of DRDO that prevented us from bringing out indigenous planes; turns out there's a lot more commercial intrigue and manipulation by MNC weapons manufacturers.

