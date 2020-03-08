Sunday, March 08, 2020

how 'gaumutra', an object of contempt for leftists, is making millions for japanese company

https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Agriculture/Japanese-organic-products-maker-turns-cow-urine-into-gold

--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
Posted by at
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)