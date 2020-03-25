Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Quick notes: Reliance Jio | Equalisation levy...

  • The other virus: Facebook eyes multi billion dollar stake in Reliance Jio. . . Learn from China. No compromise on national security.


  • Twitter police: Beijing’s c-virus lies are just fine.


  • Revolt against Xi Jinping? “An official call to arms against Xi: The clown who insists on wearing the emperor’s new clothes.”


  • Equalisation levy: Foreign-owned e-commerce players will have to pay equalisation levy from the next fiscal. The levy, which hitherto was applicable only to digital advertising players such as Google, has now been expanded to cover “e-commerce supply or services”. Setback to Chinese e-commerce players like AliExpress, Shein and Club Factory selling in India.


  • Papaji: Wake up from the dream



  • Uncontrolled binge-watching: Netflix, Youtube, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion


  • Two Types Of COVID-19: Type-L is more virulent and was responsible for the intial outbreak in China. Type-S is relatively less aggressive.


  • Cuba’s ‘wonder drug’ Interferon Alfa-2B: Interferon drugs are man-made versions of the proteins that the human body creates. The drugs equip the body to tackle viruses, preventing them from multiplying in the body. Interferon drugs first emerged for cancer therapy. Interferons have also been used in the treatment of HIV and AIDS.


  • Radical left: Kick NYT out of India before they turn into nuisance.


Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)