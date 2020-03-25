Quick notes: Reliance Jio | Equalisation levy...

Equalisation levy: Foreign-owned e-commerce players will have to pay equalisation levy from the next fiscal. The levy, which hitherto was applicable only to digital advertising players such as Google, has now been expanded to cover “e-commerce supply or services”. Setback to Chinese e-commerce players like AliExpress, Shein and Club Factory selling in India.
Two Types Of COVID-19: Type-L is more virulent and was responsible for the intial outbreak in China. Type-S is relatively less aggressive.
Cuba’s ‘wonder drug’ Interferon Alfa-2B:
Interferon drugs are man-made versions of the proteins that the human
body creates. The drugs equip the body to tackle viruses, preventing
them from multiplying in the body. Interferon drugs first emerged for
cancer therapy. Interferons have also been used in the treatment of HIV and AIDS.
Radical left: Kick NYT out of India before they turn into nuisance.
The New York Times changed headlines 3 times in order to satisfy the Radical Left. What should have been a good story got “worse & worse”, until the headline alone made it very unfair. Fake & Corrupt News that is very dangerous for our Country!
No comments:
Post a Comment