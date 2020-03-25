Wednesday, March 25, 2020

a column from 1997 on coexisting with china

i have been deeply sceptical of china for a long time; now i see others are getting there too.

https://www.rediff.com/news/mar/19rajiv.htm

--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
Posted by at
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)