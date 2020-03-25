Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
a column from 1997 on coexisting with china
i have been deeply sceptical of china for a long time; now i see others are getting there too.
https://www.rediff.com/news/mar/19rajiv.htm
