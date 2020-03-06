Quick notes: Namaste Israel | Afghan deal...
- Namaste Israel: Bibi proposes to ditch handshake for Hindu Namaste to check the spread of deadly coronavirus.
- Peaceful Rise: Chinese firm copies Gilead's remdesivir, the most promising drug against the new coronavirus. . . . Chinese govt spin: "Coronavirus did not originate in China".
- Afghan deal: Paki intelligence may end up the real winner in the Afghan peace deal. “You can’t succeed in Afghanistan independent of us, because we manage, if not actually control, the militant framework in that country.” . . . Pakistan does not want any role for India in Afghanistan
- Primacy of regional language: Maharashtra makes Marathi language compulsory for all schools. . . . Rejuvenating our mother tongues.
- Erdogan's blackmail: EU fumes at Turk migration 'blackmail'
- Purging Huawei: US Congress gives small ISPs $1 billion to rip out Huawei, ZTE network gear
- Handing over keys to China: When Italy became the only G-7 nation to sign a Belt and Road accord last March, it drew criticism for choosing Beijing at the expense of its western allies. German Foreign Minister warned at the time that if you “think you can do clever deals with the Chinese, you will come down to earth with a bump.” Italy learned that lesson the hard way. Italian exports to China showed a 1% decline while Chinese imports grew. And then came the coronavirus...
- Hydrogen Mobility: Coming soon to a bus or truck near you. Possible hedge against oil and metal shortages? .
No comments:
Post a Comment