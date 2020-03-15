Sunday, March 15, 2020

quarantine AT YOUR OWN COST. nice move, well played, china

The right approach. AT THEIR OWN COST. India, home of freebie evacuation and luxury quarantine, please note. There is a limit to generosity and mahamanaskata. No more #moralhazard, please.



--
