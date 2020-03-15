Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, March 15, 2020
quarantine AT YOUR OWN COST. nice move, well played, china
The right approach. AT THEIR OWN COST. India, home of freebie evacuation and luxury quarantine, please note. There is a limit to generosity and mahamanaskata. No more
#moralhazard
, please.
