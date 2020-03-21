Quick notes: Copper proper | Partying royals...

- Preventing future pandemic: Copper could destroy norovirus, MRSA, virulent strains of E. coli, and coronaviruses—including the novel strain currently causing the COVID-19 pandemic.. When a microbe lands on a copper surface, the copper releases ions, which are electrically charged particles. Those copper ions blast through the outer membranes and destroy the whole cell, including the DNA or RNA inside. Because their DNA and RNA are destroyed, it also means a bacteria or virus can’t mutate and become resistant to the copper, or pass on genes (like for antibiotic resistance) to other microbes.
- Royals partying with C-virus: Cloud over Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament after Kanika’s Holi party.. Dushyant Singh, along with MPs of Rajasthan, had also attended a breakfast meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind.. Entitlement: She hid travel history, dodged procedure.
- American Complicity in China's Rise: President Bill Clinton pushed for allowing China into the WTO. The deal was finalized under President George W. Bush in 2001. American corporations were salivating with glee over the 1.2 billion potential customers they might sell goods to, as well as the cheap labor pool China would bring to the global market.
It did not play out as hoped. Today the CCP oversees the world's largest army and second-largest economy, and in numerous ways has become the most powerful nation-state on the world stage. It has also used its economic prowess to become even more authoritarian and illiberal than in the past.
- Petition: Let’s start calling coronavirus the CCP Virus.
Horror video from Wuhan, Feb 2020:
