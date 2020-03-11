Quick notes: Rogue drones | Planet plastic...
- Securing air space from rogue drones: IIT-M develops AI-powered drones to counter 'rogue' ones
- F-16 lost: Pakistan F-16 crashes in Islamabad while rehearsing aerobatics, pilot dies
- Planet Plastic: We are ingesting nearly 2,000 particles of plastic a week. “Plastics recycling is a myth”. . . Deadly attraction: Sea turtles mistake the scent of plastic for food
- Better, cheaper super-capacitorst: Jackfruit waste produced aerogels with excellent energy storage properties.
- Mind-blowing: Chinese Semiconductor Fab SMIC to start 7nm production in the fourth quarter of this year!
- Holi: Excellent Holi pictures in a Pakistani daily.
- Save the spiders: Spiders regularly capture nuisance pests and even disease-carrying insects – for example, mosquitoes. So killing a spider doesn’t just cost the arachnid its life, it may take an important predator out of your home. Spiders are not out to get you and actually prefer to avoid humans. Bites from spiders are extremely rare. If you truly can’t stand that spider in your house, instead of smashing it, try to capture it and release it outside.
- Bernie rally: "It is our chance to elect someone who will advance our rights as Moslems and as Arabs"
No comments:
Post a Comment