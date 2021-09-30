Quick notes: Women in combat | Fat storage...

-
Should Women Fight Wars? Of all the countries in the world, a pacific India has paid a huge price for its misplaced chivalry and karuna, and must never forget this lesson. It would be unwise to follow the US blindly considering the crumbling family system there. In no case, should the standards have to be lowered.
India's Supreme court has been particularly critical of the army for being slower to induct women.
- New US-India closeness angers Pakistan: Is the US finally waking up to Pak double game?
- Chinese colony: Pakistan trying to expand China's BRI to Afghanistan
- Himalaya Café: Dalai Lama backs bid to save Edinburgh café he inspired. . . How about a global café chain to rally the Tibetan cause?
- An alternative to eat-less-move-more: The calories-in, calories-out concept is 'tragically flawed,' new research suggests. Fat storage is all about our hormonal response to certain macronutrients. When high glycemic index foods are consumed, the body responds via two hormones. It increases insulin (a hormone used to direct sugar into the cells) and suppresses glucagon (a hormone used to release stored glucose when levels are too low). The combination of the two set up the stage for fat storage by telling our fat cells to store calories. This is due to a rapid rise and subsequent decline in blood sugar that occurs shortly after consuming the high GI food.
- Karnataka: Engineering will be taught in Kannada in 4 colleges from current year.
- Semiconductor firms can’t find enough workers: 80 percent of chip makers say that it's become hard to find workers. The problem is worse in North America and Europe.
- India will be hooked on oil for years to come: The addition of 20 crore passenger and commercial vehicles means oil demand will more than double for a country that already imports 85 per cent of its oil.
- Zeer Pot: Non-electrical Refrigerator. Evaporative refrigerator - no moving parts, no electricity .
- Vijay Kumar Sundaresan: The man getting back our treasures. "The joke is, if you break into a house illegally you will get 6 years' jail but in Tamil Nadu if you break into a temple and commit theft you will get 3 years' imprisonment.. In China there is capital punishment for heritage theft. Here we treat them like it's a house-breaking theft".
- Dalit-Sikh? Theoretically, Sikhism has been emphatically anti-caste. Yet, caste made inroads, surreptitiously and gradually. The upper caste status of Jatt is primarily a function of their land ownership profile, which is almost absolute in the state of Punjab.
- China, the loan shark: Central govt institutions aren't named in a lot of the deals struck by Chinese state banks, keeping such deals off govt balance sheets and hidden by confidentiality clauses. A deal with Venezuela demands the borrower deposit the foreign currency earned by selling oil directly into a bank account controlled by China.
- Shohei Ohtani: The wonder kid of baseball
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Quick notes: Women in combat | Fat storage...
