Quick notes: STEM leader | Savings drain...

- China becoming the world’s STEM leader: China is in the midst of an extraordinary, mostly successful, effort to improve its universities and research institutions.
Meanwhile, India is turning its STEM graduates into (mostly woke) Humanities and Social Sciences people... And the US is prioritizing diversity over merit.
- IIT-Madras sweeps rankings: IIT-Madras has managed to retain its number one position in the overall educational institutes and engineering categories. The institute has bagged the second position in the newly introduced ‘research’ category.
- Savings drain: Top banker tells wealthy Indians to load up on foreign stocks. . . . . . . . . . . . After brain drain here comes rupee drain.
- Self-reliance: China's SMIC to build $9B GigaFab.
- Relentless: China building 30 airports in Tibet and Xinjiang to boost military transport
- Indian aviation at the cusp: 'Today, if we are ready to move forward in developing a next-generation fighter, it is because the Tejas program gave us a core critical mass.'
- RoP: Afghanistan's last Jew leaves after Taliban takeover
- iVision AMBY: BMW unveils electric bicycle with 300KM (186 miles) of range
- Thread: Some of the best Physics and Mathematics books that you must read (with free download links)
These books are freely available online and can be downloaded in pdf format.
A Thread 👇
