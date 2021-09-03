Quick notes: America's friend | Equipment losses...

-
America's friend: “We are facing a full-scale invasion, composed of Taliban, full Pakistani planning and logistical support, and at least 10-15,000 international terrorists, predominantly Pakistanis thrown into this,” Ghani told Biden over phone.
As the two presidents spoke, Taliban insurgents controlled about half of Afghanistan's district centers, indicating a rapidly deteriorating security situation. Biden instead focused on 'perception'.
May be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal.
Oliver North: China will reverse-engineer weapons left in Afghanistan.. Heavy equipment transporters have been used to transport two M1 tanks from Afghanistan into Pakistan. “They’re going to be heading to the port where they will be loaded aboard a ship and taken to communist China for exploitation.”
Nikki Haley: China trying to take over Bagram base
Disaster At Hand: Documenting Afghan military equipment losses
PUBG back in new avatar: Indian govt banned PUBG Mobile game along with more than 100 Chinese apps in the country.
'China considers' online games as electronic drugs, so Modi's India is the target market for these companies
China's crackdown on its tech companies cost investors $3 trillion.
- Mahina Khanum: Odissi dance inside Pattachitra painting
- Walled garden: South Korea breaks up Apple and Google app store payment monopolies
- How much is your data worth? So much that Google is paying Apple $15 billion to be the default search engine on Apple devices.
- Data Protection Regulation : WhatsApp fined $267M for not telling users how it shared data with Facebook
- Counter-UAVs: BEL to provide Indian Navy with locally developed system to counter micro drones.
Google is paying $10/year per device, to get you to use a 'free' search engine.
Take a night off, anti-Facebook people. #DeleteChrome - it’s no longer a trusted user agent. They’ve sided with adtech and surveillance over their users. https://t.co/5wlR014ksm— Jason Kint (@jason_kint) June 25, 2021
