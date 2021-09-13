Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, September 13, 2021
indian lawyers sue sowmya swaminathan
slightly old news, but they should sue all institutional people who deprecated possible low-cost remedies to support bigpharma, and in the process failed to prevent avoidable deaths.
https://hannenabintuherland.com/asia/india-charges-who-scientist-soumya-swaminathan-for-mass-murder-the-beginning-of-accountability/
By
nizhal yoddha
-
September 13, 2021
