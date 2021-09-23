Quick notes: Baloch fix | Amazon 'legal expenses'...

- Could the US Support Balochistan Independence? As Pakistan not only turns away from the US but, through its Taliban proxies and China, tries to humiliate Washington, a new generation of American strategists, policymakers, and intelligence professionals may reconsider the redlines that have governed bilateral ties since the Truman administration.. A future American administration may try a “Kuwait” solution with Balochistan.
- Amazon lawyers accused of bribery: Amazon spent Rs 8,546 cr in legal expenses to 'remain' in India.. Fees funneled into bribing govt officials.
- Blow to pharma MNCs: India won't buy Pfizer, Moderna vaccines amid local output.
- China's military has an Achilles' heel: Low troop morale and inexperience
- China accounts for 40% of 6G patent filings: In a survey covering 20,000 patent applications for nine core 6G technologies, China topped the list with 40.3% of filings, followed by the U.S. with 35.2%.
- Throw away Chinese phones: Lithuania finds built-in censorship tools and security flaws.
- Cultural burning: When Western settlers forcibly removed Native American tribes from their land and banned their religious ceremonies, cultural burning largely disappeared. "There was actually a bounty on California Indian people. The governor had announced a war of extermination". Now, Goode and other tribal leaders have been reaching out to ecologists, researchers and fire agencies about the importance of Indigenous knowledge.. To manage wildfire, California looks to what tribes have known all along.
- Keezhadi: Retracing ancient Indian heritage via Tamil Nadu. The findings are seen as archaeological corroboration of events or places mentioned in Sangam literature; in fact, carbon dating of the six artefacts from the site is seen as evidence that the Sangam Era began three centuries earlier than thought, making Keeladi contemporaneous with the Gangetic Plains civilisation in north India.
- Newly minted socialist:
- Mohd Aman: Rajasthani maand kesariya balam
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Quick notes: Baloch fix | Amazon 'legal expenses'...
