Quick notes: Terrorism export | Fourth dose...

- Pakistan's terrorism export: The Taliban uses modern drones with bombs, it is obvious that drones arrived today with Pakstan special forces.
- Biden told Ghani to lie: Biden called President Ashraf Ghani to help him "project a different picture" and to stop the narrative from looking bad for his presidency.
- Taliban to rely on Chinese funds: “There are rich copper mines in the country, which, thanks to the Chinese, can be put back into operation and modernised. In addition, China is our pass to markets all over the world.”
- The Mystery of Narayana Murthy's Retail Biz: So prolific has been the growth of Cloudtail's dominance on the Amazon platform that it faces accusations of unfair trade practices, and of crowding out small retailers
N+1: Israel’s virus czar calls to get ready for eventual 4th vaccine dose
80% immunity lost in 6 months after Pfizer shot
- Why You Should Stop Using Antibacterial Soap: A 2008 survey found triclosan in the urine of 75% of people tested. Antibacterial soaps acts as endocrine disruptors and have the potential to create antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
- Bury the cables: India’s renewable energy plants ‘Not Bird-Friendly’
- "Americans have lost the prestige of a global leader": A power vacuum that Russia and China are already filling
#BREAKING🔴— NATIONAL RESISTANCE FRONT🛡️ (@NRFmojahed) September 5, 2021
Pakistani drones starts bombarding #Panjshir
Panjshir being bombed by Pakistan Air Force drones using smart bombs.
In the recent battle of Panjshir, Pakistani special forces familiar with Panjshir lands,&have a map of the area,attacked the strongholds from the air.
