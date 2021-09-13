Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, September 13, 2021
science, the shibboleth of the unwashed and the terminally woke
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/science/articles/pandemic-science
stanford's iaonnidis, who has been trying to expose scientism, and the likes of fauci et al, writes a terrific essay on the topic.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
September 13, 2021
