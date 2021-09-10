Panjshir for Kashmir: A Secret Pak-Taliban Deal

Back in 2001, AlQaeda made a deal with Taliban -- in exchange for AlQaeda assassinating Taliban's arch-enemy Ahmad Shah Massoud in Panjshir, the Taliban agreed to stand by AlQaeda when it carried out the 9-11 attacks against the United States.
Now 20 years later, this time Pakistan has made a deal with Taliban -- in exchange for Pakistan capturing the Panjshir stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance, the Taliban will support Pakistan on terrorism in Kashmir. So this time, India is the new 9-11 target.
Things may get very bad in the months ahead.
