Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, September 09, 2021
was theranos kneecapped by bigpharma, or was it a rogue?
i used to think elizabeth holmes of theranos was sabotaged by the usual bigpharma types. but reading more, i got the feeling she was an operator. i guess we shall see. my 2018 article.
https://openthemagazine.com/features/business/in-cold-blood/
By
nizhal yoddha
-
September 09, 2021
