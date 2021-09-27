german politics

ok, merkel's party seems to have been defeated. i have not been a big fan of angela merkel, tho i don't pay much attention to european politics. her immigration policies seemed downright brain-dead.
but why is it acceptable that a party that calls itself CHRISTIAN Democrats is acceptable in india, while the bjp is pilloried as a 'hindu nationalist party'? is it because white people and especially christians can do things mere brown hindus are not allowed to? from the wapo:
