Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, September 13, 2021
even after vaccine hoarding, the US falls behind in % vaccinated. sorry to hear that
but white media does not ever give credit to india for the massive 10 million+ per day vaccinations going on here. that would be against the narrative.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
September 13, 2021
