Former US Ambassador on Pakistan

https://twitter.com/dubash/status/1432726031358730242
"Basically Pakistan is what happens when the Confederates win the civil war, Pakistan splits of from another country, has a slave-based cotton economy and has a military caste that runs things."— dubash (@dubash) August 31, 2021
Former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/qhFB1EiZRn
(And then black people trapped in the Confederate South try to escape to the North, but are forced to live in limbo in the North because they have no legal status. When the North enacts a Citizenship Amendment Act to give them legal status, then it receives all kinds of condemnation.)
