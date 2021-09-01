Wednesday, September 01, 2021

Former US Ambassador on Pakistan


https://twitter.com/dubash/status/1432726031358730242




(And then black people trapped in the Confederate South try to escape to the North, but are forced to live in limbo in the North because they have no legal status. When the North enacts a Citizenship Amendment Act to give them legal status, then it receives all kinds of condemnation.)

