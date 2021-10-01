air india to become a tata airline. again!

air india to revert to being a tata airline. i think this is good, and poetic justice. reversal of nationalization. hope tata + partner singapore airlines (they are partnering in vistara now) will do a good job. not sure what will happen to another tata venture, air asia india. merge air india express and air asia india as a low cost carrier? thus keeping air india/vistara as full service carrier? https://twitter.com/amitsurg/status/1443836751320010753?s=20
hat tip to @narenmenon1
No comments:
Post a Comment