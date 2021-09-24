gutierrez at the UN. is he scolding biden?

i have the feeling this is intended for the consumption of the biden administration: "A breakdown in trust is leading to a breakdown in values. Promises, after all, are worthless if people don't see results in their daily lives. Failure to deliver creates space for some of the darkest impulses of humanity. It provides oxygen for easy-fixes, pseudo-solutions and conspiracy theories. It is kindling to stoke ancient grievances. Cultural supremacy. Ideological dominance. Violent misogyny. The targeting of the most vulnerable including refugees and migrants."
stinging words, given how the US just screwed over its afghan allies, and then turned around and screwed over the Quad and the EU in the pursuit of a new bloc, the white anglosphere AUKUS.
