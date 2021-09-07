"BBC behaving shamelessly": South Asian Expert Christine Fair

This is why India really needs to focus on building up its Infosphere. We need to build up our own news content publishing ecosystem to disseminate information to the wider world. We also need to form our own cartels, to push back at the content publishers from opposing forces and get them marginalized and excluded. We need to focus on building our capacities & capabilities at all levels - including in even launching our own satellite networks to create an overarching information distribution backbone that cannot be blocked easily. By controlling information distribution backbone at the fundamental hardware level, even going so far as to create and make use of our own orbital hardware infrastructure to entrench ourselves globally.
This effort can be our next level of IT Revolution, creating a new wave of employment and skills, while also serving our very pressing political needs to get our views across. Just as we did in software & IT, we can use our lower costs of production to out-compete and defeat the opposing propaganda publishing industries. Then they'll learn the true cost of rolling their eyes at us dismissively.
