even before aukus happened, the french were sceptical of china

i think it's a good opportunity for india (and perhaps even japan, which makes very good diesel electric submaries) to explore SSN nuclear propulsion technology from france, now that their $40 billion deal with oz has been nixed. the french generally are not fond of china, and have been (probably because of arms deals like rafale) quite diplomatically supportive of india.
a tripartite deal: france with propulsion tech transfer, japan with chassis tech transfer, and india builds the actual boats for both domestic use and export. that sounds pretty good to me.
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: V
From: V
Despite the Chinese regime's sweeping efforts to impose its own authoritarian model onto the free world, its biggest enemy is itself, according to a French government-affiliated think tank.
The findings came from a nearly 650-page French-language report, "Chinese Influence Operations," from the Institute for Strategic Studies of Military Schools (IRSEM), an independent agency affiliated with the French Ministry of Armed Forces.
No comments:
Post a Comment