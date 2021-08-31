Fwd: NPR Investigation: China has now stolen all the personal identifiable information of about 80% of Americans

---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: V
Date: Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 8:07 PM
Subject: NPR Investigation: China has now stolen all the personal identifiable information of about 80% of Americans
If you look, just look at the Equifax breach alone, which I consider one of the greatest counterintelligence successes by the Chinese Communist Party, they have all the financial data for every single American adult," said William Evanina, former director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. "The Chinese have more data than we have on ourselves."
China's appetite for America's private data has been one of the biggest open secrets of modern intelligence. Intelligence officials estimate that China has now stolen all the personal identifiable information of about 80% of Americans, and it has a good start on collecting information on the remaining 20%. And while the individual breaches and numbers are worrying, the real issue is how all this information can be woven together to build on itself.
