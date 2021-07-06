Will China Trap Afghanistan in Its Debt Trap?

Following America's withdrawal, can China ensnare Afghanistan in its Debt Trap? This will be like Xeno's Paradox of the "Irresistible Force vs the Immovable Object". Afghanistan, including a Taliban-dominated one, will happily take whatever Chinese money is offered as part of the Belt-&-Road initiative, but will inevitably fail to deliver any Return on Investment, just as happened for the Soviets and the Americans. But in China's case, they also have a grip on Taliban's father Pakistan, who will be pressed into service to ensure their unruly children Taliban comply. And this will lay the seeds for the next big Afghan debacle, after the Soviet one and the America one.
