Quick notes: Buy, borrow, die, For-profit tutoring...

- Buy, borrow, die: How the wealthy live off their paper wealth. Wealthy people borrow against their portfolios to avoid selling in a hot market.
-
China Bans For-Profit School Tutoring: “The out-of-school education industry has been severely hijacked by capital that broke the nature of education as welfare.” The new regulations are focused on compulsory subjects, meaning critical material like math, science and history. Classes for art or music mostly would not fall under the new restrictions.
Among other things, they also ban the teaching of foreign curriculums, tighten scrutiny over the import of textbooks and forbid the hiring of foreign teachers outside of China.
- Why is China smashing its tech industry: Why do Americans equate “tech” with companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook, anyway? Technologies like Facebook and Amazon.com are fundamentally about leisure and consumption. But Chinese leadership have got bigger fish to fry — they have to avenge the Century of Humiliation and claim China’s rightful place in the sun. And so when China’s leaders look at what kind of technologies they want the country’s engineers and entrepreneurs to be spending their effort on, they probably don’t want them spending that effort on stuff that’s just for fun and convenience.
U.S. antitrust action often focuses on strengthening consumer protections, but China’s crackdown is geared toward protecting govt policy. Neither Huawei nor ZTE have been targeted so far. China has outlined sectors it wants to prioritize, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence.
-
'Amazon bypassing Indian law': Shein was among the prominent Chinese apps banned after face-off in Galwan Valley.. Shein is now making a backdoor entry in India through the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Ending the Amazon marketplace: Amazon's relationship with its third-party sellers has become a major focal point for the company's critics.
- Herd immunity? Madhya Pradesh has highest covid antibodies, Kerala has least
- Sodium-ion batteries China's CATL unveils sodium-ion batteries - quicker charging and greater thermal stability than lithium-ion. 200 Wh/kg.
- Wanna excel at Calculus? A Mathematical Thread
-
German gymnasts' outfits take on sexualisation in sport: "As a little girl I didn't see the tight gym outfits as such a big deal. But when puberty began, when my period came, I began feeling increasingly uncomfortable."
Sexist sports dress codes must take a leaf out of Ancient India
- How to build a nation of cyclists: Tips from the Netherlands
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Quick notes: Buy, borrow, die, For-profit tutoring...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment