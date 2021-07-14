Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
my rediff column and podcast on afghanistan
the american misadventure is an unmitigated disaster for afghans themselves, and for india.
https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/ep-36-what-does-the-american-withdrawal
By
nizhal yoddha
-
July 14, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment