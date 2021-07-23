Quick notes: Submerged subway | Food wastage...

- Modi sarkar wanted China to build our railway stations: Passengers trapped inside submerged subway as deadly floods sweep central China
- Superpower surge: China’s CATL is stealthily winning the battery race. Its profitability far exceeds that of its global peers. Its technology has become at least as good as theirs, giving it the clout to outcompete them.
- 'Free-trade': UK chip plant taken over by Chinese firm was developing British military tech
- Food wastage: Richer countries in Europe, North America and Asia contribute 58% of wasted harvests globally despite having only 37% of the global population. . . . . . Did Manmohan Singh lie to Parliament when he said food waste happens only where MNCs are disallowed?
- Speaking out of his ass: Modi says exporting skilled manpower should be India’s key strategy
- The myth of India's population explosion: UP's fertility rate nearly halved from 4.82 in 1993 to 2.7 in 2016 - and it's expected to touch 2.1 by 2025
- Beating fuel price rise: Tamil Nadu man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km.
- How not to build a new city: Gurugram is not a walkable city, and has very limited public transport connectivity for the masses. While it is connected to Delhi by the Metro, and its own Rapid Metro is meant for movement within the city, its scope is limited. A car is almost a necessity for even short distances.
- Using plastic waste to help solve sand shortages: Plastic use in making concrete could save 820m tonnes of sand a year across India.
This is EXACT OPPOSITE of my position written & explained dozens of times. Are decision makers aware of my thesis?— Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) July 21, 2021
A-No, they are ignorant
B-Yes, but they reject my thesis without explaining why
C-Sold out to US digital giants, whether they know or not https://t.co/1blNjS41F1
