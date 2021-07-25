Tuesday, July 06, 2021

25%? didi is a classic sting operation, and the suckers fell for it

due diligence, my foot.

it's a first-class sting operation (remember the paul newman-robert redford movie?)

i forgot the phrase, what's it, "talk it up, get the suckers to buy in, then dump" or something along those lines 😂


