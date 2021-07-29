Gravitas: Why Is Blinken 'inspecting' Indian Democracy?

Blinken works for a Whitehouse which is busy muzzling critics, branding opponents as "white supremacists" and "terrorists" comparable to AlQaeda & ISIS. Journalists like Tucker Carlson are being wiretapped and surveilled by America's out-of-control security state without any regard for America's constitution or Bill of Rights. And yet while visiting India he goes out of its way to meet with anti-govt activists who need to screech against Modi. I think Biden's corrupt govt needs to take a look in the mirror and correct its own flaws first.
