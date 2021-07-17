Quick notes: Population control | Drone danger...

- Population control will prove 'disastrous': India’s TFR is already down substantially to 2.2 in 2018 from 3.2 in 2000.. “International experience shows that any coercion to have a certain number of children is counter-productive and leads to demographic distortions”.
- Group Captain Rajiv Kumar Narang on neutralizing enemy drones: A number of soft and hard kill technologies are being developed to neutralise rogue drones. Lasers can physically damage a drone while microwave systems can damage its electronic circuits. These counter-drone systems would need to be integrated with existing command-and-control centres, especially the legacy systems.
-
Drone danger: According to a hard count by Group Captain RK Narang, there are 26 private sector companies who are at the cutting edge of drone tech and doing well. It seems to me that were these 26 firms to work together per a single plan and integrate their resources, they would produce a world class series of surveillance, warfighting and attack drones including drone swarms operating in distributed (artificial) intelligence mode, as also anti-drone technologies.
Relying on DRDO to perfect its drone and anti-drone systems, like land-based and airborne low energy lasers to shoot down drones/UAVs, and IT systems to scramble their guidance loops, is unnecessarily to lose time and money. Most countries are fast-forwarding their drone/anti-drone projects by going commercial — that is, getting companies vending whole drone systems and related technologies for commercial use, to build more rugged and capable drones and unmanned aircraft to milspecs for military use.
- Govt releases liberal drone rules: The draft rules have reduced the yellow zone from 45km to 12km from the airport perimeter. No flight permission is required up to 400 feet in green zones and up to 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12km from the airport perimeter.
- Comac C919 and C929: China's attempt to chip away at Boeing and Airbus
- Atmanirbhar Russia: Russia To Build RISC-V Processors for Laptops: 8-core, 2 GHz, 12nm, 2025.
- China Now Produces One Billion Chips a Day: Taiwan is host to TSMC, UMC and numerous makers of DRAM. South Korea has Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, the world's largest makers of 3D NAND and DRAM memory, and a number of smaller semiconductor companies. Japanese companies no longer produce leading-edge logic chips, but the country is home to the world's largest 2D/3D NAND production facility operated by Kioxia and Western Digital. China is the world's number four producer of chips, and it is largely on par with Japan. . . . . . .India has Sardar Vallabhai Patel statue
- Andhra Pradesh in debt trap: Centre restricts further borrowing... Samuel Reddy's legacy of reckless populism.
- How a Mumbai family's research can help detect cancer early: “Cancer patients and the stages they were at were identified with 99% accuracy and we were also able to tell whether or not non-cancerous patients have the risk of developing cancer”.
- Europe aims to kill gasoline and diesel cars by 2035: Transport is the only sector where greenhouse gas emissions are rising, and road vehicles accounted for 21% of CO2 emissions in 2017.
-
Hills don't exist to serve your privileged touristy asses:
Hills don't exist to serve your privileged touristy asses.— CBG-san (@OnlyNakedTruth) July 11, 2021
Stop littering and polluting water sources with beer bottles, Kurkure packets and plastic bottles.
These streams might be recreational for you, but they are a lifesaver for us.
One polluted Yamuna not enough for you? pic.twitter.com/BxCJnJcPgM
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Quick notes: Population control | Drone danger...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment