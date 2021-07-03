Quick notes: Aluminium battery | Abhimanyu Mishra...

- Aluminum Air battery: A drive to reduce dependence on imports, especially from China, is pushing India to invest in a battery technology that uses aluminium rather than lithium as the key ingredient. Indian Oil Corp., the nation’s largest oil refiner, has teamed up with startup Phinergy Ltd. to develop the Israeli company’s aluminium-air battery.
- Zero-carbon world: Why Mukesh Ambani’s gigafactory for hydrogen could be a game-changer.
- India's first venture capitalists: The Tata Group is a unique institution because of its expansive philanthropic work and commitment to nation-building, and this has imbued Tata businesses with a special sense of purpose. In addition to creating IISc, Tata Group established the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in 1945 to promote fundamental scientific research. TIFR became the academic home for dozens of talented scientists who came back to India after independence to contribute to the nation's progress, and it was where India's nuclear program was seeded before being moved to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in 1954.
- Prodigy: Abhimanyu Mishra, 12, becomes youngest grandmaster in chess history
- Anandaiah's Covid cure: After Andhra, the Anandaiah potion has now gained prominence in Karnataka. The herbal medicine is believed by many to have helped in the cure of Covid infection.
- Strategic blunder of India's education ministry: Instead of converting our STEM graduates into functioning engineers and scientists, India is turning them into Humanities and Social Sciences people, who can only view society through the lens of the westerner.
Big blunder by India to train its best brains for sale to foreign firms. Should have used them for Indian R&D. Now at mercy of foreign hiring. Unemployed coolies? Injustice for Indian youth.@NITIAayog @nasscom @TVMohandasPai https://t.co/goE8q0YKX0— Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) July 1, 2021
