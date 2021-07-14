why islamism became woke by ayaan hirsi ali

great insights by ayaan hirsi ali.
i have noticed this in several instances where islamists found lefties to be great useful idiots.
1. in bangladesh. all the commies had to run away to india, or they were liquidated
2. in iran after the revolution all the communists were massacred
3. in the philippines, the lefties hooked up with the islamist separatists (in mindanao?). the islamists were far more sophisticated.
4. now i see this in kerala, and it is not going to end well for the commies.
isn't it funny there are no communists in any islamic countries?
frankly, the islamists are considerably smarter than the lefties/commies.
