the contents of the pfizer contract. coercion and strong-arm tactics.

this threadunroll is a gem. the east india company would be green with envy. i am sure china is taking notes for its next BRI contract.
the actual pfizer contract offered to albania is (purportedly) at: http://ti-health.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Albania-Pfizer.pdf
here is a set of comments on the contents of the contract. it incredible that anybody would sign this. except if there's a gun to their head.
and of course there is. pfizer (and the other mRNA vaccine from moderna) have been anointed as the BEST and ONLY vaccines in the world.
