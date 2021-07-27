Tuesday, July 27, 2021

the contents of the pfizer contract. coercion and strong-arm tactics.

this threadunroll is a gem. the east india company would be green with envy. i am sure china is taking notes for its next BRI contract. 

the actual pfizer contract offered to albania is (purportedly) at: http://ti-health.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Albania-Pfizer.pdf

here is a set of comments on the contents of the contract. it incredible that anybody would sign this. except if there's a gun to their head. 

and of course there is. pfizer (and the other mRNA vaccine from moderna) have been anointed as the BEST and ONLY vaccines in the world. 

THIS is why there's been this big effort to deprecate covaxin. and covishield. and anything else that stands in the way of pfizer being the only vaccine left standing. 


