Quick notes: Turkish influence | Challenging ARM...

- Turkey to protect Kabul airport: Turkey's presence in Afghanistan would increase Ankara's influence in the region in the long run.. While Pakistan would support Turkey's military presence in the region, India, Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia would oppose it.
-
China marches ahead: Open source XiangShan RISC-V processor could eventually challenge ARM Cotex-A76
. While those babus keep stifling India:
- Britain at the receiving end: China seizes control of Britain’s largest Microchip factory.
- Capitalizing on chip shortage: Fake chips proliferating in China market, spreading overseas.
- Slaves of CCP: Twitter restricts account of expert who mocked China leader
- When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars? If the electricity to recharge the EV comes entirely from coal, as happens in China and India, you would have to drive 78,700 miles to reach carbon parity with a Toyota Corolla... An EV charged from a coal-fired grid would generate an extra 4.1 million grams of carbon a year while a comparable gasoline car would produce over 4.6 million grams.
- Perils of Betting on Beijing: After the meeting with China's regulator, Tesla issued a statement so apologetic it verged on groveling, declaring it had “sincerely accepted the guidance of government departments” and “deeply reflected on shortcomings.”. There’s little-to-no concrete evidence there’s anything wrong with the brakes in Tesla’s China-built cars.
What is clear, however, is that the remarkable honeymoon Elon Musk enjoyed in the world’s most populous nation is over. After receiving red-carpet treatment from govt officials, who granted Tesla the unprecedented concession of allowing it to wholly control its local subsidiary, the carmaker is now being forced to rethink its strategy.
- Solar Is Dirt-Cheap and About to Get Even More Powerful: Perovskites, Bifacial panels and Doped Polysilicon are changing the dynamics of energy market.
- Greed vs Mother Earth: Bitcoin power plant making part of glacial lake ‘feel like a hot tub’.
- Boy wonder: Polish kid from UK sings in Telugu
This is precisely what is wrong with sarkar @narendramodi ji.— CBG-san (@OnlyNakedTruth) March 29, 2021
Govt has advertised for the director of SCL (only semiconductor fab in India) and look who is eligible. Only government babus. These people have zero subject matter expertise. ZERO. NADA. This is not what you promised pic.twitter.com/Lu9aX5FgrA
Some of the biggest names in social media, from @Twitter to @LinkedIn @Zoom & @Facebook, appear to be getting into a habit of silencing CCP critics. Yesterday it was my turn to be censored. Thanks for your support in getting it overturned @edwardlucas https://t.co/1V0L2qdPa3— Professor Anne-Marie Brady (@Anne_MarieBrady) July 5, 2021
No comments:
Post a Comment