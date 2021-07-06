Shadow Warrior
china cracks down on didi AFTER big IPO
on data and national security concerns. which suddenly came about after lots of US investors put down their money 😂 figures.
https://www.ft.com/content/771f6d40-ecd2-4855-8193-d0550f1d2e3d
