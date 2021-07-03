Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, July 03, 2021
musical introduction to yoga
A Powerful Music Video YogDarshan- the story of Yoga - integrating sanskrit/Tamil verses/visuals/singers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Ahmedabad to Assam showcasing yoga's imprint in Indian culture for 3000 yrs. h/t kanniks kannikeswaran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enOnNtizaqQ&t=137s
By
nizhal yoddha
-
July 03, 2021
