Saturday, July 03, 2021

musical introduction to yoga

A Powerful Music Video YogDarshan- the story of Yoga - integrating sanskrit/Tamil verses/visuals/singers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Ahmedabad to Assam showcasing yoga's imprint in Indian culture for 3000 yrs. h/t kanniks kannikeswaran

