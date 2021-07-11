Like Aurangzeb, America's Deep State Faces Grassroots Uprising

It may not look like it right now - but is the clock ticking for a reckoning with the American Deep State?
How long will obfuscation tactics like minorityism, wokeness, COVID curfews, and media/tech manipulation work? There seems to be a grassroots backlash building against the Deep State and its subversion of democratic political processes and institutions. It's hard to see how people will stay permanently cowed by shrill accusations majoritarian chauvinism and fascism.
Narasimha Rao once mentioned the "Aurangzeb Principle". Will America's Deep State suffer the fate of an Aurangzeb, constantly facing rebellions from every corner, and unable to stop them all?
