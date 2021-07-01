Quick notes: Jamshetji Tata | Terror drones...

-
Jamsetji Tata is top philanthropist of the last century: Tata Group founder Jamsetji Tata donated $102 billion.. biggest philanthropist globally over the last 100 years
- Reliance turns to Clean tech: Apart from the four gigafactories, RIL would invest in carbon fiber manufacturing, green fertilizers and green chemicals to support the hydrogen and solar ecosystem.
- Power without accountability: Taint on our judges
- Covaxin neutralises Wuhan flu: India's Covaxin effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, the US' National Institute of Health has said.
- Sushant Sareen on drone terrorism: 'The fact that this happened and the fact that we were not able to bring it down, we were not even able to trace from where it came from and where it went, certainly raises questions on our level of preparedness.'
- "The Army is well aware these assets and tech - like drones and drone warfare - are state-supported systems and that such threats may continue and even increase"
- Break free from car-dependence: Reduce the number of traffic lanes in cities and build less parking to discourage people from driving or even owning a car in the first place, making city travel faster for everyone.. We have to start getting cars off the road—and fast—if we want to avoid cities being overrun by gridlock
- Filthy western tradition: Blowing out birthday candles might be a bad idea
Will justice Chandrachud order criminal proceedings against himself for ordering excess Oxygen delivery to Delhi and causing deaths in other states?— Eminent Intellectual (@totalwoke) June 25, 2021
Or will he go easy on #Kejriwal so that no one can question him too?
Difficult choice.#KejriwalExposed #OxygenChorKejriwal
