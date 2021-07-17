Wikipedia Founder Warns It's Now a Mouthpiece for Leftist Propaganda

Larry Sanger, the co-founder of Wikipedia warns that the site has now become a mouthpiece for Left-wing propagandists:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9793263/Nobody-trust-Wikipedia-founder-Larry-Sanger-warns.html
- Larry Sanger, 53, co-founded Wikipedia with Jimmy Wales in 2001
- He said site has been taken over by Democratic-supporting volunteer editors
- Sanger said left-leaning editors do not allow Wikipedia users to edit pages
- He mentioned the Wikipedia entry on Joe Biden as example of leftist bias
- Biden entry doesn't make mention of scandals and Hunter Biden laptop
Wikipedia can no longer be trusted as a source of unbiased information since the online encyclopedia's left-leaning volunteers cut out any news that doesn't fit their agenda, according to the site’s co-founder.
Larry Sanger, 53, co-founded Wikipedia in 2001 alongside Jimmy Wales, said the crowdsourcing project has betrayed its original mission by reflecting the views of the ‘establishment.’
He said he agreed with the assessment that ‘teams of Democratic-leaning volunteers’ remove content that isn’t to their liking, including information about scandals linked to President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
When asked by Unherd.com if Wikipedia can be trusted, he replied: ‘You can trust it to give a reliably establishment point of view on pretty much everything.
Wikipedia can no longer be trusted as a source of unbiased information since the online encyclopedia has left-leaning volunteers cut out any edits meant to provide balance, according to the site’s co-founder, Larry Sanger (above)
