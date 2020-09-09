this is SF? looks surreal, like a science fiction movie

A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
https://mobile.twitter.com/WayneFreedman/status/1303755670068420608
It’s been very surreal over the last few days - almost like a nuclear winter - the Sun hidden and sunlight restrained by the massive cloud of smoke. It’s like this all over California apparently.It’s been raining ashes and embers continuously - there’s a massive fire not too far away from where I am - that was apparently set deliberately. I did some Coolie work yesterday with a Desi style broom and buckets of water. Feel very sorry in particular for some friends who are within 5 miles of a big fire - a Hindu family with an autistic girl.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
https://mobile.twitter.com/WayneFreedman/status/1303755670068420608
It’s been very surreal over the last few days - almost like a nuclear winter - the Sun hidden and sunlight restrained by the massive cloud of smoke. It’s like this all over California apparently.
It’s been raining ashes and embers continuously - there’s a massive fire not too far away from where I am - that was apparently set deliberately. I did some Coolie work yesterday with a Desi style broom and buckets of water. Feel very sorry in particular for some friends who are within 5 miles of a big fire - a Hindu family with an autistic girl.
Post a Comment