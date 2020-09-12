Saturday, September 12, 2020

does china want war? subtext: not really, but they'll huff and puff

reading between the lines, they want to create the illusion that they want war and are ready for it. in reality, they are a paper tiger (of course, they may beat the odds with biological warfare--and may have already with wuhan coronavirus--and drone warfare).


reminds me of how nehruvian india was quite happy with the illusion of progress, never mind real progress. i wrote this a few years ago. 

