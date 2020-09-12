JNU talk by prof c k raju: Statistics for social science and humanities: should we teach it with normal or formal math?

prof raju first proposed that the infinite series for trigonometric functions and pi, discovered by madhava of the kerala school of mathematics and astronomy circa 1350 CE, was transmitted to the vatican by jesuits who were seeking a decent calendar (since their julian calendar was hopelessly messed up), and found that indian astronomers had an accurate calendar.
these were the first known rapidly converging infinite series which could lead to the familiar sine tables etc. and that led, ironically, to the century of european colonization, because with the sine tables, an accurate clock and a sextant, their ships could tell where they were on the surface of the earth!
from the vatican, the knowledge probably filtered to both newton and leibniz, leading to their miraculous simultaneous discovery of the calculus, and the industrial revolution as a result.
C. K. Raju, PhD (ISI), TGA Laureate
Honorary Professor, Indian Institute of Education
Book previews
Time: Towards a Consistent Theory
The Eleven Pictures of Time
Cultural Foundations of Mathematics
Euclid and Jesus
Is Science Western in Origin?
Please inform those interested.
(And video of my abridged presentation last week to a New York-Boston based group Decolonise math = Eliminate the myth, fraud, and superstition in formal math
