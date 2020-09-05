Fwd: Letters to VP Biden and Speaker Pelosi: An Update

---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: A Adityanjee
Dear Friends,
The FISI (Friends of India Societies International) had recently sent a letter to former Vice-President Joe Biden regarding anti-India assertions of his campaign. FISI had sent one letter previously to the Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing some concerns about India-related policies espoused by the USCIRF.
I am pleased to inform you that the letter sent to Vice-President Joe Biden has been uploaded on the website MyIndMakers.
Here is the link-https://myind.net/Home/viewArticle/signed-version-of-the-letter-sent-to-joe-biden-regarding-concerns-of-indian-americans
For your reference, I am sending the text of both the letters as file attachments.
Please read both the letters to be more aware of the issues involved in the coming US elections.
