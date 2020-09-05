Saturday, September 05, 2020

Fwd: Letters to VP Biden and Speaker Pelosi: An Update



---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: A Adityanjee



Dear Friends,

The FISI (Friends of India Societies International) had recently sent a letter to former Vice-President Joe Biden regarding anti-India assertions of his campaign. FISI had sent  one letter previously to the Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing some concerns about India-related policies espoused by the USCIRF. 

I am pleased to inform you that the letter sent to Vice-President Joe Biden has been uploaded on the website MyIndMakers. 


For your reference, I am sending the text of both the letters as file attachments.

Please read both the letters to be more aware of the issues involved in the coming US elections.

Best Regards,

--
Dr. Adityanjee
President
The Council for Strategic Affairs
New Delhi, India

Twitter   @DrThinkTank


--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
Posted by at
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)