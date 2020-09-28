Fwd: Breaking News: President Trump's tax returns reveal how "Apprentice" fame gave him a $427 million lifeline and a myth that propelled him to the White House.

this is like complaining kim kardashian is famous for... being famous. (and also for her grand tetons).
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: The New York Times <nytdirect@nytimes.com>
Date: Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 6:57 AM
Subject: Breaking News: President Trump's tax returns reveal how "Apprentice" fame gave him a $427 million lifeline and a myth that propelled him to the White House.
To: <travancore@gmail.com>
From: The New York Times <nytdirect@nytimes.com>
Date: Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 6:57 AM
Subject: Breaking News: President Trump's tax returns reveal how "Apprentice" fame gave him a $427 million lifeline and a myth that propelled him to the White House.
To: <travancore@gmail.com>
|
--
thanks
rajeev
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5 phone, so please excuse brevity and typos
No comments:
Post a Comment