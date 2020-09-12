Quick notes: Tech exports | Bird menace...

- Forget China, can India match Vietnam in exports? Vietnam has been quick to realize the importance of hi-tech exports amounting to 40%, whereas India’s share stands at 9%. In comparison to Vietnam's technology-oriented exports, our exports comprised largely low-tech manufacturing products like mineral fuels, pearls and organic chemicals.
- How Communist China weaponized the waters of Asia: Nine great rivers of Asia descend from the Tibetan plateau. After the Chinese Communist Party occupied Tibet, it has essentially monopolized these waters
- Threat to Rafale: Bird menace due to garbage dump danger to Rafale. IAF has sought immediate implementation of Solid Waste Management scheme to reduce the activity of large birds like black kites in the aerodrome zone of 10 km around Ambala airfield. “This would involve instituting of littering penalty, improvement in garbage collection and setting up of a suitable SWM plant at a suitable distance from the airfield”.
- Rahul Baba's failed attempt to create rift in Army ranks: The defence ministry officials clarified that there is no difference in the quality and quantity of the items served, except that the officers are served different items than those served to the jawans.
- The enemy within: How Indo-China border dispute once split the Communist Party of India.. “A Communist Party statement praised the Chinese for leading the Tibetans from ‘medieval darkness’ and blamed the rebellion on Tibetan ‘serf owners’ backed by Indian reactionaries and Western imperialists”.
- Guru Brahma Guru Vishnu:
- Huawei's Android OS rival: Huawei to shift phones to its own Harmony operating system from 2021
- Sexualization of girls: #CancelNetflix trends on social media after preteen twerking film ‘Cuties’ debuts
If it were this easy to grow your economy, every tin pot dictator would hire a consultant and get rich overnight. In most sensible places, consultants peddling instant cures seen as little better than snake oil hucksters. In India, they advise NITI and the UP government. pic.twitter.com/BFFazgIWq9— Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) September 10, 2020
Spare a thought for commanders and soldiers on the ground. Difficult terrain, harsh weather, faced with the enemy barely 300-400 metres away. Its a tinder box out there. One small tactical incident going out hand will have strategic ramifications.— Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) September 8, 2020
Gee, Hindutva folk are a hopeless lot. They misdirect their energy to illusory goals like "unity" or "declaring Hindu Rashtra" -- a verbal gain that increases the quotum of hostility you'll have to deal with but won't yield anything tangible. Instead, abolish the discriminations. https://t.co/A1twp98bgT— Koenraad Elst (@Koenraad_Elst) September 9, 2020
.@netflix child porn "Cuties" will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend's 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/GI8KFH7LFq— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 12, 2020
