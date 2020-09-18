Quick notes: Hybrid warfare | Hollywood's silence...

- Dependent on China: Modi sarkar has no plans to exclude Chinese firms from 5G network infrastructure contracts
Chinese intel: A Chinese company has compiled a database on millions in India and their children and families for the use of the country's intelligence agencies.
Explainer: What is hybrid warfare and how has China used it?
- Deploy troops all along LAC: “The deployment pattern will change not just in eastern Ladakh but will be seen all across the LAC for a minimum of two years. . . ”Even while the LAC tension was prevailing, China in June had claimed 3,300 sq km of Bhutanese territory saying it was ‘disputed territory’.
Tibetan ‘sons of snow’, 'ready to fight China, defend India'.
- India's Semiconductor Quagmire: “Having a land bank is the least important requirement for setting up a fab. It costs billions of dollars to set up a cutting edge CMOS fab and there are only 2-3 companies in the world having that technology and there is no strong motivation or reason for them to set up their fabs in India. In addition, they can’t just rely only on the local market to fill up the capacity in the fab”.
- How China bought Hollywood's silence: “Instead of us doing business with China and that leading to China becoming more free, what has happened is a place like China has bought our silence with their money.”
- Chinese-made flu shots: China is struggling to convince citizens to receive influenza vaccinations to protect them in the upcoming flu season after years of corruption scandals involving faulty, watered-down, or otherwise useless vaccines
- C-virus effect: With the Work-From-Home culture catching on, many companies are looking at setting up shop in tier-2 cities.
The Zoho experiment: Sridhar Vembu dabbles with village offices as employees move home.
- Aparna Rajagopal: A lawyer-turned-organic farmer who has created a business from the dung of native Indian cow breeds
