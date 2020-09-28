is this a damp squib? so trump lost a lot of money, says NYT

are we surprised? he's in real estate, a notoriously cyclical industry.
and, gasp!, he does tax avoidance! say, how much did apple and amazon and microsoft pay in taxes in the last 10 years? and the vatican?
not sure this makes any difference. i thought it was going to be some bombshell, but it basically shows trump is struggling with his businesses, and didn't particularly get any US govt bailouts or support. unlike certain 'too big to fail' banks i could name.
september surprise my foot.
Details: The Times obtained tax information extending over more than two decades, revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due. Here are our takeaways and a timeline of Mr. Trump's finances.
