Fwd: Srishti Sambhrama...The Earth Mother Festival- virtual celebration from October 1st to 4th 2020

We at Heritage have celebrated the Earth Mother in many ways for a decade now with BNM Institute of Technology to support us on this journey. This year since the pandemic has barred outdoor activities and Center for Soft Power has collaborated with us to celebrate the Earth Mother Virtually with webinars and virtual exhibitions.The Wildlife Trust of India, Artists for Wildlife, The British Deputy High Commission in Bangalore, the International Center of Cultural Studies and many conservationists, artists, photographers, Film makers and scholars from across the world have all come forward to join in this celebration.
We look forward to all of you joining us and also sharing this with your friends and others too. Please post in your groups and let us make this National Wildlife week celebration a resounding success.Let us all remember that the Planet Earth is equally home to wildlife, trees , other animals and a plethora of living and non-living entities as it is to MAN. Let us remember that all else can exist with MAN but man cannot live without the rest of Nature.
This year Srishti Sambhrama, a celebration of the Earth Mother, is an attempt to bridge the yawning gap between nature and culture that has sprung up in modern times. Srishti Sambhrama has been celebrated by Heritage Trust along with BNMIT for the last 10 years and this year CSP is partnering with them to commemorate Wild Life Week.
One would assume that in an idealistic world there would never be a need to celebrate a separate week for wildlife. In modern times as man has moved away from nature, the need to connect has been filled by the setting up of zoos, aquariums and the thrill of capturing wildlife on screen, in photographs and in art.
In a first, Srishti Sambrahma is hosting two virtual exhibitions - one of art and one of photography of the wild from all over the world. Here is a catalogue of Strokes from the Wild arranged with Artists for Wildlife and Nature founder Prasad Natarajan.
The exhibition will also feature films and photographs from all over the world between October 3rd and 10th and will be displayed on www.softpowermag.com. In an interview with Softpowermag, award winning filmmaker Akakansha Sood Singh talks about how wildlife filmmaking is the coming together of the creative urge of the filmmaker and their emotional connect with the wild.
Indian culture has always held wildlife and its conservation close to its heart. 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma' has been the ultimate Dharma and animal welfare meant overall efficiency in every sphere of life. Hindus also believe that their ancestors are reborn in the form of animals and hence treat them with the utmost respect. Do read this interview with Dr Gauri Mahulikar
